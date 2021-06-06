Double Click 728 x 90
Bilawal Criticizes ‘Poor Economic Policies’ Of PTI Government

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 12:09 pm
Bilawal Criticizes 'Poor Economic Policies' Of PTI Government

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Imran Khan’s plan to reward PTI Members with Rs 96 billion in the budget in the worst economic crisis is public hostility.

In a statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sharply criticized the poor economic policies of the PTI government, saying that the PTI government could not cover up its incompetence by blaming the IMF for inflation.

According to the chairman of the PPP, the government put the nation’s sovereignty at stake by signing an agreement with the IMF on strict conditions.

He said that inflation in India was 4.29 per cent during the pandemic and 5.54 per cent in Bangladesh. Why is the inflation rate in Pakistan 10.9 per cent? Bilawal asked.

Bilawal Bhutto said that under the patronage of Imran Khan, the mafia has increased the prices of chicken meat by 110% in just 3 months. By raising the prices of chicken meat, the PTI elite has earned billions of rupees.

“There is the worst economic crisis in the country. Imran Khan is planning to reward the PTI members with billions of rupees in the budget while the plan to reward the PTI members with Rs 96 billion in the budget is anti-people,” he added.

He said that the Prime Minister should not spend billions of rupees on his fraudulently elected members of the Assembly and the treasury should be spent on the welfare of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that Imran Khan’s government has not yet unveiled its five-year economic plan. The Prime Minister should make it clear to the people that he came to power without any plan.

