Budget 2021-22: Punjab Seeks More Than Rs 1.90 Billion

The Punjab Home Department has proposed to allocate funds for development schemes worth over Rs1.9 billion in the budget for the next financial year.

According to sources, the Home Department has sought funds for development schemes worth over Rs1.9 billion for the next financial year, with 50 to 70 per cent of these funds likely to be spent on South Punjab schemes.

Sources said that several ongoing schemes of the current financial year will also be completed with these funds.

In the financial year 2020-21, money was also sought for development schemes worth about Rs 1.91 billion, including Rs 133.3 million for the construction of child protection institutes in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

Rs. 13 crores for child protection units in Muzaffargarh, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kasur, Vehari, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Layyah and Jhang, Punjab in Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh and Rahim Yar Khan. Rs 35 million was earmarked for the establishment of the Forensic Science Agency’s satellite stations while Rs 58.7 million was earmarked for the Forensic Information Management System.

Similarly, Rs 26.1 million was sought for construction in Civil Defense Office Multan.

On the other hand, about 14% of the department’s budget for the last financial year has not been utilized yet and there are few days left till the end of the financial year.

Punjab Home Department officials claim that the remaining 14% of the budget for the last financial year will be utilized by June 30.

The government is ready to present the Federal Budget 2021-22 on Friday (June 11), keeping in mind the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has badly affected the world economies.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present the budget in the parliament.

Sources said the budget would focus on measures to mitigate the sufferings of the people, transforming the agriculture sector and bolstering businesses.

The document would also give attention to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boost in exports, besides job creation, and people-friendly policies for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

It would also focus on social sector development and would introduce reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

The sources said the government would introduce measures for bringing improvement in the tax collection system, instead of levying new taxes.

The document would entail broadening the tax base and facilitating the taxpayers. A strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving the economic growth targets.

Meanwhile, the government will present the Economic Survey for 2020/21 in the parliament on Thursday (June 10).

The survey would highlight the overall performance of the economy during the outgoing fiscal year, providing realistic feedback and a basis for future planning.