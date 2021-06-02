Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:18 am
CAA Exempts Diplomats From Antigen Test On Arrival In Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has exempted diplomats, their staff and families arriving in Pakistan from Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

According to the reports, a notification issued by the CAA states that “rapid antigen testing will not be mandatory upon arrival in Pakistan.”

The statement added that diplomats, diplomatic staff and their families who choose RAT and the results are negative will not be subject to mandatory quarantine at home.

The CAA clarified that they would need a negative PCR result within 72 hours of starting their trip to Pakistan.

It further said that passengers travelling to Pakistan should have a Code 19 immunization certificate.

According to the CAA, it became mandatory for them to undergo PCR tests on the second and eighth day during quarantine at home.

The CAA further said that due to the ambiguous situation of Code 19 around the world and additional conditions may be imposed on the diplomatic staff entering Pakistan by the concerned authorities.

The CAA had amended its May 21 notification to conduct rapid antigen testing on arrival in Pakistan and in case of positive test results, they must undergo indoor quarantine at their embassies. will have.

In addition, they had to submit the PCR report within 72 hours before the start of the trip to Pakistan.

In addition, the CAA has decided to launch a vaccination campaign for all private and government employees working at airports to prevent cod.

According to the CAA, in the first phase, employees will be vaccinated at all major airports and in the second phase, employees will be vaccinated at other airports.

The CAA has directed the concerned authorities to provide information on the employees stationed at various airports in Pakistan so that they can be vaccinated.

