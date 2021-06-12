Child Labour: President Alvi urges elite not to employ children for household work

World Day Against Child Labour is being observed today (Saturday) under the theme of “Act now: end child labour!“.

This day aims to spread awareness about the illegal practice of child labour that still prevails.

However, on this occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said that we must differentiate between Child Work and Child Labour in Pakistan.

In his tweet today, the President said, “We must differentiate between Child Work & Child Labor in Pakistan. Child Labor deprives children of their childhood, their dignity, interferes with their education & is harmful for their physical, moral & mental development.”

He further said that Child Work provides necessary skills to be useful. It helps poor families, but definitely, the child must continue with education.

“We abhor Child Labour but understand Child Work in Pakistan. Don’t get confused, one is dignified the other is exploitative,” the other tweet read.

On the other hand, President Alvi urges the elite not to employ children for household work or any work but ensure love and education in all interaction with children.

“I urge the elite not to employ children for household work or any work but ensure love & education in all interaction with children. The battle in Pakistan continues & has been led by many including our child hero & a great son of the soil Iqbal Masih.”