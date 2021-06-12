Double Click 728 x 90
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza Pays Official Visit To Jordan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 12:03 pm
Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has paid an official visit to Jordan.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), General Nadeem Raza met his Jordanian counterpart Major General Yousef Ahmed during his visit.

ISPR said that various issues including security were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and the current regional environment.

The ISPR said that steps have been taken to increase the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed the need to maintain deep ties.

On the occasion, the Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan wanted to increase its existing bilateral military cooperation with Jordan.

According to ISPR, Major General Yousef Ahmed appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the war on terror.

