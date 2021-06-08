Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov here on Tuesday (today).

During the meeting at the Naval Headquarters (NHQ), matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed between CNS Niazi and the Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

Also, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi shared a message on the occasion of World Oceans Day 2021.

The message by the Pakistan Navy read, “World Oceans Day is celebrated globally to highlight the significance of oceans and to promote awareness for the sustainable use of oceans and marine resources.

This year’s theme is, ‘Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean’. Oceans are an essential component of the earth’s ecosystem and sustainable oceans are critical for the sustenance of life on earth. As the challenges to the oceans continue to grow, so does the need for novel solutions to fight these challenges.”

The purpose of observing this day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on oceans and mobilize global efforts for sustainable management of the world’s oceans. It is a day to join hands and pledge for making coordinated efforts to protect our oceans from various types of threats.

In line with the spirit of celebrating World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy is playing a leading role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources. Some of the major PN initiatives undertaken over the years include beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection boats, Mangroves plantation, banning the use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with the industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea.