COAS, Christopher Elias Discuss Polio Situation In Pakistan

Mr Christopher Elias, Chair, Polio Oversight Board, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, President Global Development Programme, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Polio eradication were discussed.

COAS acknowledged the services rendered by Polio Health Workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it was a national cause and a national effort.

Mr Christopher Elias conveyed the foundation’s appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and influencers. Moreover, he also appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bring it to a manageable level.

COAS appreciated the untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at the global level and assured Pakistan Army’s continued support.

On June 7th, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a five-day nationwide anti-polio drive in hopes of vaccinating all the children of the country and make Pakistan polio-free.

To kick off the campaign, PM Imran administered polio drops to children below five years of age at his office.

The federal government has marked out an inclusive national emergency Programme against polio, which is being conducted across the country in joint cooperation with all the provinces.

Whereas the special polio movement of diverse duration is taking place in 124 districts of the country from today onwards.

During the drive, polio teams will manage vaccine drops to over 33 million children under five years of age.

On the contrary, the provincial health departments in all the provinces have appealed to the parents to get their children inoculated against the poliovirus.