Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 12:50 pm
COAS Visits Troops Undergoing Field Training Near Kotli

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Sialkot and Kotli. At Sialkot, COAS attended the closing session of the Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

The war game was based on the defensive operations cycle of a corps under a conventional battlefield environment in line with the Operational and Planning Directives of the Pakistan army.

COAS appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.
Earlier on his arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir.

COAS also visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise “Takskheer-e-Jabal”.

COAS was briefed about the conduct of ongoing exercise aimed at enhancing the preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in mountainous/ semi-mountainous terrain.

Troops rehearsed tactical/ operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

COAS also interacted with the participating troops. Appreciating hard work, high morale and professionalism of troops, COAS expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise.

Realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness, COAS remarked.

Earlier on his arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

