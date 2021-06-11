“Corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation”: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation and is enough to weaken its stems.

In his recent remarks, President Alvi said, “Corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation and it is the collective responsibility of all segments of society to discourage corrupt practices and support the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption from the country.”

Earlier, President Alvi had said that Pakistan wants to further intensify bilateral ties with Azerbaijan in the field of trade, energy, defence, culture and tourism.

While talking to the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Prof. Sahiba Gafarova in Islamabad, the President had appreciated the steadfast support extended by Azerbaijan to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

The President congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of their territories from the occupation of Armenia and the signing of the landmark peace agreement.

He expressed the hope that her visit would further deepen bilateral relations. He asked the Speaker to communicate his good wishes to the people and government of Azerbaijan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 4, 2021

“Pakistan attaches utmost significance to its ties with Azerbaijan as both countries have shared religion, values, culture, as well as commonalities of views on regional and international issues,” Dr Arif Alvi said.

