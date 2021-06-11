Double Click 728 x 90
“Corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation”: President Alvi

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 12:33 pm
President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation and is enough to weaken its stems.

In his recent remarks, President Alvi said, “Corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation and it is the collective responsibility of all segments of society to discourage corrupt practices and support the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption from the country.”

Earlier, President Alvi had said that Pakistan wants to further intensify bilateral ties with Azerbaijan in the field of trade, energy, defence, culture and tourism.

While talking to the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Prof. Sahiba Gafarova in Islamabad, the President had appreciated the steadfast support extended by Azerbaijan to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

The President congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of their territories from the occupation of Armenia and the signing of the landmark peace agreement.

“Pakistan attaches utmost significance to its ties with Azerbaijan as both countries have shared religion, values, culture, as well as commonalities of views on regional and international issues,” Dr Arif Alvi said.

He expressed the hope that her visit would further deepen bilateral relations. President Avi asked the Speaker to communicate his good wishes to the people and government of Azerbaijan.

Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19
21 mins ago
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections....
USD TO INR
29 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates
31 mins ago
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Latest News Of Budget 2021 Pakistan

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the...
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021
42 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021

Today’s USD/GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.71 You can check the...
Tesla Model ultra-fast Model S Plaid
43 mins ago
Tesla Launches Its ultra-fast Model S 'Plaid' – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has good news for its valuable customers as...
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 11th June 2021
1 hour ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 11th June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
7 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...
