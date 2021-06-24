Double Click 728 x 90
Court Issues Release Orders For PML-N Leader Khawaja Asif

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 02:25 pm
Khawaja Asif release orders

A court on Thursday (today) has issued the release orders for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif from jail.

According to sources, a court official moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail carrying the release order of Khawaja Asif, who was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a money laundering case on Wednesday.

An LHC bench comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi delivered the verdict in the case of Khawaja Asif.

The PML-N leader was arrested on December 29, 2020. He filed a bail application on March 27, 2021.

Asif, in his bail plea, stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in a case alleging he owns assets beyond known sources of income and has engaged in money laundering.

He told the court that he has already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,” Asif had said.

He had said that the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission of Pakistan also have records of the assets owned by him.

Earlier, the accountability court in Lahore had granted physical remand to Khawaja Asif till January 13 in assets beyond means case.

The NAB presented Khawaja Asif before the court and requested a 15-day physical remand.

Also, the court directed the NAB that the accused should be allowed to meet his counsel and family members with food being provided from his home.

