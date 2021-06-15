Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 01:24 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and his alleged frontman Mushtaq Ahmed in a case related to a suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town’s account.

According to the report, the court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to distribute copies of the reference regarding the suspicious transaction before formally indicting the accused on June 29.

Zain Malik, son-in-law of Malik Riaz, another accused in the case and owner of Bahria Town, has already bargained with the NAB and deposited about Rs 9 billion in the national exchequer.

According to the NAB reference, Asif Zardari built his palace in Clifton with the money obtained illegally and he could not prove the claim that he bought the house with legitimate income.

The reference said that Mushtaq Ahmed allegedly provided Rs 150 million for the construction of the house.

From 2009 to 2013, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion was made from the bank account of Mushtaq Ahmed, who worked as a government employee in the Presidential House, and this amount was paid to Bahria Town.

On the other hand, three petitioners approached the Islamabad High Court against the rejection of the petitions by the accountability court for raising objections to the auction of properties of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Tosha Khana reference.

Accountability court judge Syed Asghar Ali had almost two months ago directed the revenue authorities of Punjab to confiscate the properties of fugitive Nawaz Sharif in reference and auction them within 60 days.

The court, while accepting NAB’s request for auction of Nawaz Sharif’s property, had said in its order that wherever Nawaz Sharif’s property is, the concerned provincial government will be able to auction it.

Last week, the accountability court rejected three petitions filed against the former prime minister’s property confiscation and auction.

Earlier, the accountability court issued a 17-page charge sheet of Park Lane Company reference.

The charge sheet stated that Asif Zardari, through Younis Qadwai and Iqbal Memon, set up a fake company. Asif Zardari speculated loan from National Bank through fraud.

The charge sheet said Asif Ali Zardari transferred money from a fake company to his company’s account.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
12 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
19 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
29 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat
30 mins ago
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat

Google is making its Workspace suite of apps open to all customers...
Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today
37 mins ago
Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today

Sindh's budget of over Rs 14 trillion for the next financial year...
Bitcoin to INR
38 mins ago
Bitcoin to INR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Indian Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
12 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
19 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
29 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat
30 mins ago
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat

Google is making its Workspace suite of apps open to all customers...