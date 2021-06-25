Double Click 728 x 90
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

Roman Ahmed

25th Jun, 2021. 08:58 pm
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached 32,921 with 1,052  were positive with the deadly virus and 1,013 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-four corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 41 of them were under cure in the hospitals, and three of them perishing in their homes or particular quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh which was followed by Punjab. Out of the total 44 deaths that occurred 25 of them died under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,029 Covid verminous patients under treatment in critical condition that were admitted in several Covid devoted healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 2.29 per cent.

Whereas the maximum ventilators were engaged in four major cities including Islamabad 21%, Lahore 20%, Bahawalpur 22% and Multan 28%.

Around 897,834 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery has been detected.

