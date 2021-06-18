“Dasu Dam will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to national grid”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the Dasu Hydropower Project today (Friday) and said that industrialization will greatly contribute to the progress of the country through wealth creation.

While speaking to foreign engineers during his visit to the Dasu Hydropower Project, the Prime Minister said that Dasu Dam will produce low-cost clean energy that will assist to reduce inflation and promote industrialization in the country.

He said hydropower generation should have been given priority to produce cheap electricity. He said costly electricity causes inflation.

Imran Khan said he would appreciate the workers and consultants working on this complex project.

Phase one of Dasu Dam will be completed by 2025, which will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا داسو ہائیڈرو پاور پراجیکٹ سائٹ کا دورہ۔ اس موقع پر چیئرمین واپڈا لیفٹیننٹ جنرل (ر) مزمل حسین نے منصوبے پر پیشرفت کے حوالے سے وزیر اعظم کو بریفنگ دی۔#DecadeOfDams pic.twitter.com/wy8Bms63Jm — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 18, 2021

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early fulfilment of electoral reforms.

Chairing a meeting on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan were present during the briefing.

During the meeting, the premier reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the electoral process using EVM.

The Prime Minister said the government is also committed in fulfilling all constitutional requirements to ensuring transparency in the general elections in the country.

“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging and ensure transparency in the election process,” he said.