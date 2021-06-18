Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“Dasu Dam will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to national grid”: PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 03:38 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Dasu Hydropower Project PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the Dasu Hydropower Project today (Friday) and said that industrialization will greatly contribute to the progress of the country through wealth creation.

While speaking to foreign engineers during his visit to the Dasu Hydropower Project, the Prime Minister said that Dasu Dam will produce low-cost clean energy that will assist to reduce inflation and promote industrialization in the country.

He said hydropower generation should have been given priority to produce cheap electricity. He said costly electricity causes inflation.

Imran Khan said he would appreciate the workers and consultants working on this complex project.

Phase one of Dasu Dam will be completed by 2025, which will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early fulfilment of electoral reforms.

Chairing a meeting on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan were present during the briefing.

During the meeting, the premier reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the electoral process using EVM.

The Prime Minister said the government is also committed in fulfilling all constitutional requirements to ensuring transparency in the general elections in the country.

“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging and ensure transparency in the election process,” he said.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Income Estimation Model
28 seconds ago
Banks directed to adopt income estimation model for low-cost housing finance

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed all commercial banks...
KP Budget salary hike by 25%
10 mins ago
KP Budget 2021-22: Cabinet Approves 25% hike in salaries For Govt. Employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday...
CAA Upgrades Travel Advisory For Travelers Flying Into Pakistan
11 mins ago
The Safest Places to Travel in COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered international travel in 2020 but as inoculations are dispersed around...
Foreign Direct Investment
14 mins ago
Foreign direct investment plunges 28% in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the country plunged around...
Honda will discontinue production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid cars
37 mins ago
Honda will discontinue production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid Clarity cars

Following the discontinuation of the Clarity EV last year, Honda will halt...
WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session
2 hours ago
WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session

Toss for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 Final is delayed and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Income Estimation Model
28 seconds ago
Banks directed to adopt income estimation model for low-cost housing finance

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed all commercial banks...
KP Budget salary hike by 25%
10 mins ago
KP Budget 2021-22: Cabinet Approves 25% hike in salaries For Govt. Employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday...
CAA Upgrades Travel Advisory For Travelers Flying Into Pakistan
11 mins ago
The Safest Places to Travel in COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered international travel in 2020 but as inoculations are dispersed around...
Foreign Direct Investment
14 mins ago
Foreign direct investment plunges 28% in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the country plunged around...