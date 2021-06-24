Double Click 728 x 90
“Didn’t realize we had such a large Robotic population”, Sherry Rehman Taunts PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 02:12 pm
Sherry Rehman taunts PM Imran

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent remarks on the rise of sexual violence in Pakistani society and women’s dressing with ‘fewer clothes’.

Sherry Rehman poked fun at the prime minister’s remarks, wondering whether all men who act in a civilized manner with women are “robots”.

“Just so am clear: are robots all the men who are civilised in their behaviour and interactions with women? Or just those who don’t attack women? In any case, am newly appreciative of all my fellow robot colleagues and friends. Didn’t realise we had such a large AI population,” she tweeted.

Wondering whether the premier would apologize, the PPP leader in another tweet said, “The problem is that many non-robots feel emboldened now to act out predations against women. They have been given sanction by a slew of spokeswomen too now citing culture, and society, no outlets etc. Many women are getting threats. So really, no laughing matter. Will PM apologise?”

However, PM Imran’s remarks led to angry responses on social media, with many accusing the prime minister of blaming women and the way they dress, for rising acts of rapes.

“Men Are Not Robots, If Women Wear Fewer Clothes, It Will Have Impact”: PM

Note that during the interview, the prime minister was asked to respond to his earlier comments linking the incidence of rape to obscenity. In response, he had had said, “It is such nonsense. I never said that […] I said the concept of purdah which is to avoid temptation in society.” He had gone on to say “If you raise temptation within society and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences.”

The interviewer, the journalist Jonathan Swan, had then asked him whether he thought “that what women wear has any effect, that it is part of this temptation?”

“If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots. I mean it’s common sense,” the prime minister had replied — a remark that has sparked extreme outrage both on national and international levels.

