Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Don’t compare me with Malala Yousafzai: Waleed Khan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 10:02 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Waleed Khan

Waleed Khan, a student who miraculously survived the Army Public School (APS) tragedy despite being shot eight times, says he should not be compared to Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Malala’s statement regarding marriage was met with a storm of criticism after which Malala was advised on social media to learn from Waleed Khan, to which Waleed Khan has responded to.

The APS attack survivor said in his series of tweets that some posts and pictures comparing him and Malala have been circulating since the last few days, and he requested everyone to stop this comparison.

“We can’t uplift one person by degrading the other. Malala is an inspiration for many young ppl like me and millions around the world.” he wrote.

According to Waleed Khan, Malala’s family is like his own and he will never forget the support received from her family during the difficult times of his life.

“We should be proud of every person that has earned great name for Pakistan instead of drawing constant comparison between them,” he wrote.

Waleed Khan also clarified that he is currently residing in Birmingham where he is undergoing treatment and education.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
24 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
26 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
28 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Engin Altan
35 mins ago
Have a look at Engin Altan enoying his favorite water sport

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul...
Major Relief to Investors
48 mins ago
Major relief for investors: CGT rate on shares to be slashed by 3%

KARACHI: The government has decided to provide a major relief to capital...
Karachi power outage
2 hours ago
Power outages continue in Karachi, citizens worried

The unannounced and hours-long power outages in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
24 mins ago
Photos: Back in time when Priyanka Chopra slayed in all black

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the audience in awe...
Weekly Review: Rupee
26 mins ago
Weekly Review: Rupee to remain stable on budget hopes

Weekly Review: Rupee - The money market is expected to maintain its...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Telephone Interaction
28 mins ago
PM Imran Khan laments world’s inattention to environmental issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday bewailed the world had not given...
Shweta Tiwari
30 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari shares a video of her daughter, calling her princess

Indian drama industry’s actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recently did a fascinating...