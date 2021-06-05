Don’t compare me with Malala Yousafzai: Waleed Khan

Waleed Khan, a student who miraculously survived the Army Public School (APS) tragedy despite being shot eight times, says he should not be compared to Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Malala’s statement regarding marriage was met with a storm of criticism after which Malala was advised on social media to learn from Waleed Khan, to which Waleed Khan has responded to.

The APS attack survivor said in his series of tweets that some posts and pictures comparing him and Malala have been circulating since the last few days, and he requested everyone to stop this comparison.

From a long time I have been seeing images of me and Malala circulating around. I would like to request everyone please stop this comparison. We can’t uplift one person by degrading the other. Malala is an inspiration for many young ppl like me and millions around the world. — Waleed Khan (@WaleedKhanAPs) June 4, 2021

According to Waleed Khan, Malala’s family is like his own and he will never forget the support received from her family during the difficult times of his life.

Malala’s family has been like a family to me throughout this journey. We should be proud of every person that has earned great name for Pakistan instead of drawing constant comparison between them. — Waleed Khan (@WaleedKhanAPs) June 4, 2021

Waleed Khan also clarified that he is currently residing in Birmingham where he is undergoing treatment and education.