Fawad Chaudhry Points Guns At PPP Leadership For Controlling Sindh chief minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Sunday said that the federal government provided additional 500 Megawatt electricity to Karachi which resulted in less load shedding during extremely hot weather.

Speaking at a press conference today, Chaudhry said Punjab was not stealing Sindh’s water but Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the provincial cabinet were guilty of the crime.

He also hit out at PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the Sindh cabinet, blaming them for “stealing Sindh’s water”.

“The water never runs short when it comes to Zardari and his sister’s lands,” alleged the information Minister

He said independent observers should find out how much water is provided to Sindh adding, “Centre had increased the share for provinces in the federal budget”.

“If so much money is coming in (each year) where is it going?” he asked. “They were unable to create a [competent] police force in the city. They have to seek help from the Sindh Rangers every time,” added Chaudhry.

He further expressed displeasure of the dismal law and order situation of Sindh. “Whoever wants to loot a car in Karachi can do so with impunity,” he lamented.

Turning his guns towards the PPP leadership, Chaudhry accused Zardari of limiting the chief minister and assembly’s role.

“All decisions are taken by the Zardari family,” he said. “They appoint one person as a rubberstamp chief minister. The Zardari family runs the chief minister in accordance with their wishes,” added Chaudhry.

Criticizing the Sindh government, Chaudhry said people were demanding the intrusion of Governor rule in the province.

The Minister, lashing out at the PML-N government, said the party “does not have a future” in General Elections 2023 as well.

He said the government’s budget 2021-22 was a people-friendly one, adding that this year Pakistan will grow its economy.

Fawad Chaudhry added that the government had decided to slash the prices of smaller cars to benefit the common citizen.