Federation Should Refrain From Forming ‘East India Company’ In Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while expressing anger on the federal government over the delay in construction of Hyderabad Motorway from Sukkur said that don’t form an East India Company in Sindh

During a press conference with the provincial ministers, he said that the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway has been delayed for many years as the project is restructured every year.

“I have now been told that the project has finally been restructured,” he said.

“None of our projects are under the responsibility of the National Highway Authority (NHA),” said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 15 billion for 14 schemes in Punjab, Rs 66 billion for 10 schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA combined, Rs 18 billion for 28 schemes in Balochistan and Rs 2 billion in Sindh for 2 schemes in Finance Division.

He said that there was no objection to the amount allocated for the provinces but regretted the discrimination of the federation.

The Chief Minister said that 9 out of 18 schemes in Punjab are new, most of which are in the road sector.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had clarified in a letter to the federation that “I think I am talking to the deaf”.

He said that huge sums of money have been allocated for the completion of schemes in Punjab in 2 years but various projects in Sindh have been delayed for 4 years.

He said that there is no plan for Sindh even in finance while this plan is completed by the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “I told the federation that if they could not build the road, they would pay for it and we would build it ourselves.”

The Chief Minister said that no consultation was held regarding the schemes of Rs. 1.5 billion allocated for Sindh province.

He said that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Imran was also holding a meeting for the construction of US roads.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province had not been informed or consulted even once before the formation of Union Council level schemes in Badin and other similar districts.

Without quoting Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said, “They say that they will not allow Sindh to squander the money of the federation but they have forgotten that Sindh generates 70% of the revenue.”

The Chief Minister said that the meeting only objected to the federal government giving Rs. 10 billion to Sindh Planning and Development as it was kindly done because it has set up a SIDCL company which will spend all the money and planning and development. The department will be its administrative block.

He said that last year the responsibility was handed over to the finance division and now all the money is being assigned to it by forming a new company.

Addressing the federation, he said, “Don’t form an East India Company in Sindh.”

The Chief Minister said that we will not allow anyone to treat Sindh like this.