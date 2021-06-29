Finance Amendment Bill 2021 Tabled In National Assembly, Opposition Not Happy

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has presented the Finance Amendment Bill 2021 in the National Assembly for approval, which is being debated.

The National Assembly session commenced under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, the opposition has strongly opposed the amendment bill tabled by the Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former Leader of the Opposition Khurshid Shah reached the House and were greeted by members of the Opposition.

In addition, opposition and government members took turns meeting Khurshid Shah, who attended the meeting after being released on a production order.

PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari also reached the National Assembly.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Asifa Bhutto was present in the guest gallery of the National Assembly.

Responding after a debate by opposition leaders, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the rate of inflation is 7% and it was 7% during the previous governments but the food price inflation has increased because the previous governments did not invest in the agriculture sector.

“We have to export essential sugar and other commodities and the global inflation rate has not been as high as it is today in the last 10 years,” he said.

Shaukat Tarin said that the only solution to reduce food price inflation is to increase its production. In the financial year 2018, Rs 1.60 billion was earmarked for agriculture while Rs 63 billion has been earmarked in the current budget.

Shaukat Tarin said, “I created a contraction in the economy because the opposition parties left a deficit of $20 billion and had to go to the IMF to balance it.

“At the moment, we have the details of one and a half people who have never paid taxes and as a result, our GDP is hovering around 10 per cent,” said Shaukat Tarin.

He said that dairy products, the internet, SMS, provident funds and raw cotton were not being taxed.