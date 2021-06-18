Double Click 728 x 90
Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra To present KP Budget 2021-22 today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 02:14 pm
KP Budget 2021 today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will present the budget 2021-22 in the provincial Assembly in Peshawar at 03:00 pm today (Friday).

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the KP budget 2021-22 proposals.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan budget will also be presented in the Provincial Assembly in Quetta at 04:00 pm today.

Finance Minister Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the budget proposals there.

Despite the lockdown, the KP govt met its revenue targets. Compared to last year, we made a 25% increment.

KP Government has achieved the yearly target of own-source revenue; a target of 50 Billion has been achieved. KPRA, Excise & Taxation, Board of Revenue, Mines & Minerals and other revenue collecting departments performed well.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province of the country to give Health Insurance to all citizens. In today’s budget speech, the project will be further enhanced and some more revolutionary services.

KP has successfully outsourced eight hospitals, which are providing the best healthcare services to the people in tribal districts. In today’s budget, the government will announce more hospitals that will be outsourced in tribal and settled districts.

However, the KP Budget 2021-22 will be a people-friendly budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.  The budget will be presented to improve the living standard of the working class and labourers.

