Flour Mills Association Gives Price Hike Threat

The Flour Mills Association has warned that if the annual turnover tax and sales tax on bran are not withdrawn, the price of flour will be increased by Rs 5 per kg from July 1.

Badruddin Kakar, central chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, and Asim Raza, provincial chairman, said in a press conference that if the new taxes imposed in the budget were not withdrawn, flour would become more expensive from July 1.

Flour mill owners said that transporting wheat from one district to another was not smuggling so such restrictions should be lifted.

Flour Mills leaders said that if the policies were not corrected, 2 million tonnes of wheat would have to be imported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take all steps to control the prices of essential food items.

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on rising inflation in the country.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials including federal and provincial ministers.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the prices of food items in the country and the government’s plan for Ramadan was also discussed.

The Prime Minister directed to take steps to reduce the prices of food items and said that there should be no shortage of food items in the holy month.