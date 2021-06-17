FM Qureshi Leaves For Turkey To Attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey today (Thursday) to represent Pakistan at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and join in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with other Foreign Ministers from the region.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity there.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

The political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia will address important thematic and international issues at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.

Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.

Earlier, FM Qureshi held a telephonic discussion with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, where the two highlighted enhancing mutual Pak-Russia relations.

“Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Russia,” said FM Qureshi. “Strengthening of these ties, after a period of time, is welcome news,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan objects to endorse cooperation with Russia in multifaceted arenas, adding that Lavrov’s recent visit to Pakistan paved ties between the two countries.

“During the Russian foreign minister’s trip, various regional and global issues came under discussion,” said Qureshi.