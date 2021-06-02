FM Qureshi, Tajik President Vow To Further Solidify Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Pakistan on his two-day official visit.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also thanked President Rahmon for co-hosting the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process Conference.

Both the leaders shared a commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

“Very pleased to welcome President of Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan visiting on the invitation of PM Imran Khan. Thanked Pres. Rahmon for co-hosting the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process conference & shared our commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral relations,” the tweet by Qureshi read.

Very pleased to welcome President of Tajikistan, H.E. #EmomaliRahmon to 🇵🇰 visiting on the invitation of PM @ImranKhanPTI. Thanked Pres. Rahmon for co hosting Heart of Asia Istanbul Process conference & shared our commitment to further strengthening 🇵🇰 🇹🇯 bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/ae2Xm2bASo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 2, 2021

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister said timely completion of important projects like CASA-1000 will help establish an energy corridor between South Asia and Central Asia.

He also notified the Tajik President about Pakistan’s reconciliatory efforts and its fruits in Afghanistan. “Pakistan will continue its efforts for regional peace and stability,” Qureshi said.

However, the Tajik President thanked the Foreign Minister and the Pakistani leadership for the warm welcome.

Note that, Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately hold a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Moreover, the two sides are expected to sign a number of Agreements and MoUs during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Note that President Emomali Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994.