Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Foreign Office confirms robbery of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 12:05 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the news of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from the Italian embassy.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday has shared information with the relevant departments for an “appropriate action” on the theft of Schengen visa stickers from the Italian embassy in Islamabad.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that the theft of visa stickers was informed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the foreign diplomatic mission, after which the evidence was immediately shared with the concerned departments.

“The information was immediately shared with the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action in this regard,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the report of around 1,000 visa stickers were embezzled from the locker room of the Italian embassy this month, mentioned in Reports.

The concerned departments have demanded to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per information from the authorities, 750 stolen visa stickers have the serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

bajwa and eu
19 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
31 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
58 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers
2 hours ago
Turkey eases quarantine restrictions for Pakistani passengers

Turkey on Tuesday reviewed its policy for travelers coming from Afghanistan and...
Whenever our team came to England, the boys performed well, Mohammad Rizwan
2 hours ago
Whenever our team came to England, the boys performed well, Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper-batsman of the national team, says that whenever our...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bajwa and eu
19 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
31 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
58 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...