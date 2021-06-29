Foreign Office confirms robbery of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the news of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from the Italian embassy.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday has shared information with the relevant departments for an “appropriate action” on the theft of Schengen visa stickers from the Italian embassy in Islamabad.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that the theft of visa stickers was informed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the foreign diplomatic mission, after which the evidence was immediately shared with the concerned departments.

“The information was immediately shared with the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action in this regard,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the report of around 1,000 visa stickers were embezzled from the locker room of the Italian embassy this month, mentioned in Reports.

The concerned departments have demanded to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per information from the authorities, 750 stolen visa stickers have the serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000.