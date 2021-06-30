Germany has also withdrawn its last contingent of about 570 troops stationed in Afghanistan. At the same time, Germany’s 20-year mission in Afghanistan came to an end.

At a time when the United States is in the process of withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan by next September, Germany withdrew its last contingent of troops on Tuesday, June 29. Last week, the German defence minister said in a statement that about 570 troops were still stationed in Afghanistan, but all returned to Germany on Wednesday (yesterday).

The last contingent of German troops flew from the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif to Germany, ending its nearly two-decade-long mission in Afghanistan. The last contingent also included members of the KSK-affiliated Special Forces who were tasked with securing the camp during the evacuation.

Explaining the return, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp said that German troops were now returning home. He said in a tweet, “With that, a historical chapter came to an end. It was one of the most difficult deployments we’ve ever had. ”

He thanked the troops for their professionalism and determination in Afghanistan. The Defense Minister also promised to discuss the aspect of the mission, “what was good, what was not good and what lessons we learned from it.”

The German Armed Forces had also confirmed its complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that its “last troops have also said goodbye to Afghanistan.” The military had previously said it was withdrawing due to security concerns. He did not disclose his plans, saying only that the evacuation was “orderly and fast”.