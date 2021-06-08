The Association of Train Drivers has warned the management of Pakistan Railways that if the responsibility for the Ghotki train accident was shifted to the drivers of Millat Express and Sir Syed Express and they were made scapegoats, they would stage a nationwide protest.

Shams Pervez, chairman of the association, told the private newspaper: “In most accidents, we are blamed for mistakes we would not have made. It is also clear in Monday’s accident that some bogies of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed and fell on the other side on the down track where they collided with the Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express.

“This time we will not allow anyone to blame drivers for the accident because there was nothing wrong with any train crew,” he said.

“After the train derailed, driver Ayub and assistant Usman were shocked. The train stopped automatically and they reported it to the control room,” he said.

Shams Pervez also dismissed the notion of speeding of Sir Syed Express and said that the drivers had informed the management about the dilapidated condition of the track several times, but unfortunately no action was taken.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of the railways said that a three-member team has been formed to investigate the accident.

On the other hand, the relief operation was completed at the site of the Ghotki train accident, the engine and 17 coaches were recovered, while the trains were restored.

According to DS Railway Sukkur Tariq Latif, traffic has been restored on the railway track after 29 hours.

Several trains from Karachi and Quetta to Lahore are delayed by hours.

The Shah Hussain and Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi are 15 hours late. Tezgam 13, Pak Business Express 14 and Karakoram Express are delayed by 14 hours.

Awam Express is 20 hours late, Khyber Mail 8 hours and Farid Express 10 hours late. Jaffar Express was delayed by 14 hours, Pakistan Express by 16 hours, Rehman Baba Express by 19 hours and Shalimar Express by 21 hours.

The Railway administration has cancelled the departure of Karachi Express from Lahore. Jinnah Express and Green Line Express have also been cancelled.

The spokesman said that the railway administration and officers would be on duty till the completion of the relief operation. The final number of dead and injured will be collected and released.

At least 62 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a clash between Millat and Sir Syed Express in Daharki.

There were 1269 passengers on the crashed trains. There were 765 passengers in Millat Express and 504 passengers in Sir Syed.

Millat Express was going from Karachi to Sargodha and Sir Syed Express was going from Lahore to Karachi. After the accident, Pakistan Railways has issued helpline number 0719310087 which can be contacted to get information about the accident.

The death toll from the Ghokti train accident soared to 62 on Tuesday (today), which occurred on Monday due to a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express.

According to commissioner Sukkur, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has mounted to 62 while more than 100 persons sustained severe injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

However, authorities finally managed to clear the track 27 hours after the deadly collision took place.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

PM Imran, President Condolence

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

According to details, the President of Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

The President also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

Dr Arif Alvi prayed and said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deepest condolences over the unfortunate train accident in Ghotki district, which left 36 passengers dead and more than 60 are wounded.

In his tweet today, PM Imran wrote, “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 36 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”

Relief And Rescue Operation Is Completed

ISPR said in an official Press release that restoration work on the railway track is in progress. Train engine bogies removed from the track. Efforts are underway to open railway track after necessary repair and maintenance.

98 injured people evacuated to various hospitals including Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and CMH Panu Aqil.