Ghotki Train Accident: Heirs of the deceased will be provided compensation of Rs1.5million, Swati

Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has on Wednesday said that he reached the Ghotki accident site, soon after the incident and monitored the rescue and relief operation.

While addressing a press conference today in Lahore, Swati announced that those who have become handicapped in the deadly Ghotki train accident will be provided help through Ehsaas Program.

“An initial inquiry report into the incident has been received, the minister said, adding that he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on coming Sunday or Monday.

20 wounded persons are still under treatment at hospitals and three of them are in critical condition, the minister informed.

He further confirmed that 63 people have lost their lives and 107 people sustained injuries in the horrific Ghotki train accident.

“Heirs of the deceased will be provided compensation of Rs1.5million, while the injured will be provided between Rs50,000 to 300,000 as per the nature of their wounds,” Swati added.

“This track is stuck like a bone in our throat. We can neither eat it nor throw it out. I admit that the safety of passengers at this track is compromised,” the minister admitted.

Azam Khan Swati also added that those responsible for the train accident will be held accountable.

Earlier, Railway Minister Azam Swati provided preliminary information to the Prime Minister.

At the direction of the Prime Minister, the Railway Minister left Ghotki by helicopter on an emergency basis and inspected the rescue operations at the crash site.

On this occasion, Azam Swati said that the accident was massive, he was grieved for the deaths and injuries of passengers adding that he will personally supervise the rescue operation and treatment of the injured.

He said that it has been decided to investigate the train accident on an emergency basis and those responsible for the accident will be held accountable.

Note that the death toll in the Ghotki train accident, which took place on Monday morning, has mounted to 63 while more than 100 persons sustained severe injuries.

Authorities managed to clear the track 27 hours after the deadly collision took place.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Army, Rangers Conduct Relief And Rescue Efforts

Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the incident site where two passenger train have collided near Daharki in Ghotki District which left 30 people injured.

According to the ISPR, army and rangers, troops reached the incident site and carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached incident site.

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief & rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being Heli lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

2 helicopters are being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures. Relief goods being prepared and will be despatched shortly.