Ghotki Train Accident: Operation Completed, Trains Restored

The relief operation was completed at the site of the Ghotki train accident, the engine and 17 coaches were recovered, while the trains were restored.

According to DS Railway Sukkur Tariq Latif, traffic has been restored on the railway track after 29 hours.

Several trains from Karachi and Quetta to Lahore are delayed by hours.

The Shah Hussain and Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi are 15 hours late. Tezgam 13, Pak Business Express 14 and Karakoram Express are delayed by 14 hours.

Awam Express is 20 hours late, Khyber Mail 8 hours and Farid Express 10 hours late. Jaffar Express was delayed by 14 hours, Pakistan Express by 16 hours, Rehman Baba Express by 19 hours and Shalimar Express by 21 hours.

The Railway administration has cancelled the departure of Karachi Express from Lahore. Jinnah Express and Green Line Express have also been cancelled.

The spokesman said that the railway administration and officers would be on duty till the completion of the relief operation. The final number of dead and injured will be collected and released.

At least 62 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a clash between Millat and Sir Syed Express in Daharki.

There were 1269 passengers on the crashed trains. There were 765 passengers in Millat Express and 504 passengers in Sir Syed.

Millat Express was going from Karachi to Sargodha and Sir Syed Express was going from Lahore to Karachi. After the accident, Pakistan Railways has issued helpline number 0719310087 which can be contacted to get information about the accident.

ریلوے حادثہ اپ ڈیٹ ریسکیو آپریشن مکمل ہونے کے بعد ٹرین آپریشن اپ ٹریک سے بحال کر دیا گیا ہے ۔

آپ ٹریک سے پہلی ٹرین بہاؤالدین زکریا ایکسپریس ڈھرکی سے چلا دی گئی ہے ۔

ڈاون ٹریک پر کام جاری ہے وہ بھی بہت جلد بحال کردیا جائے گا ۔ ترجمان ریلوے — DPR Railways (@PakrailPK) June 8, 2021

The death toll from the Ghokti train accident soared to 62 on Tuesday (today), which occurred on Monday due to a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express.

According to commissioner Sukkur, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has mounted to 62 while more than 100 persons sustained severe injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

However, authorities finally managed to clear the track 27 hours after the deadly collision took place.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

PM Imran, President Condolence

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

According to details, the President of Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

The President also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

Dr Arif Alvi prayed and said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deepest condolences over the unfortunate train accident in Ghotki district, which left 36 passengers dead and more than 60 are wounded.

In his tweet today, PM Imran wrote, “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 36 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”

Army, Rangers Conduct Relief And Rescue Efforts

Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the incident site where two passenger train have collided near Daharki in Ghotki District which left 30 people injured.

According to the ISPR, army and rangers, troops reached the incident site and carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached incident site.

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief & rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being Heli lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

2 helicopters are being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures. Relief goods being prepared and will be despatched shortly.