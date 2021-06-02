Double Click 728 x 90
Govt Withdraws Appeal Against Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Go Abroad

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:32 am
Govt Withdraws Appeal Against Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Go Abroad

The federal government withdrew a petition filed against the departure of PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his removal from the blacklist.

Matters were settled between Shahbaz Sharif and the federal government in open court, under which Shahbaz Sharif assured not to follow the contempt of court petition against the government in the Lahore High Court for stopping his departure abroad and the government withdrew the petition filed against him in the Supreme Court.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz-ul-Haq heard the appeal against the removal of Shehbaz Sharif’s name from the blacklist.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the Registrar Lahore High Court to produce the record of the court proceedings on Shehbaz Sharif’s request which was presented today.

The court remarked that the manner in which Shahbaz Sharif was given relief could not set an example for anyone.

The case was later disposed of by the Supreme Court after the government withdrew the petition.

Background Of The Case

It may be recalled that on May 7, the Lahore High Court had given conditional permission to Shehbaz Sharif to go to London for treatment from May 8 to July 3.

After which he reached Allama Iqbal International Airport the next day to board a Qatar Airways flight to London via Doha.

However, FIA immigration officials at the airport told him that because his name was on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), he could not board the flight.

Note that PNIL is a list compiled by the FIA ​​which lists the names of persons who have been temporarily banned by the Home Ministry.

The FIA ​​told Shehbaz Sharif that he would have to contact its headquarters to get his name removed from the list through a court order.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif had filed two separate petitions against the government in the Lahore High Court seeking contempt of court and execution of the judgment.

On the other hand, the government had on May 17 added the name of the PML-N president to the exit control list.

Later in the day, the federal government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s decision to remove PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif from the blacklist.

In the petition, the federal government had taken the position that the Lahore High Court had ruled against the rules of law and appealed that the decision of the High Court is quashed.

