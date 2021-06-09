Double Click 728 x 90
“Govt’s measures during COVID’s Third Wave are proving effective”: Asad Umar

09th Jun, 2021. 12:08 pm
Asad Umar

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has on Wednesday said that the government, as well as the masses, had done a laudable job in following coronavirus SOPs, which resulted in the fall of Coronavirus cases.

While addressing a press conference today, Asad Umar announced that 1,00,00,000 people in Pakistan have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

“The government’s decisions to curb the virus were proving effective during the third wave of the pandemic,” he said.

“The more quickly we get ourselves vaccinated, the faster we will be able to rid ourselves of this menace,” Umar said.

The NCOC Chief further requested people to get themselves vaccinated so that business could reopen and life could return to its normal state in Pakistan.

“We have seen that when Pakistanis, as a nation, decide to do something, then they do it,” he added.

The federal minister said that while it was an impressive achievement, the government wanted to vaccinate 7,00,00,000 people against the vaccine by the end of the year.

The NCOC chief said Pakistan was vaccinating an estimated 300,000 people on a daily basis against the coronavirus, adding that more than 300,000 were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

Earlier, the minister had taken to Twitter to announce that Pakistan will be vaccinating over 1,00,00,000 people against the virus.

Pakistan Began Immunization Of People Aged 18 Years And Above

Pakistan had begun inocula­tion against the deadly COVID-19 of people aged 18 years and above. 

A few days earlier, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had decided to install separate COVID vaccination centres for the teachers and educational staff.

In order to expedite the teachers with immediate vaccination facility, NCOC has decided the establishment of separate COVID vaccination centres amidst the ongoing third Coronavirus wave.

According to sources, new centres would be established countrywide at the tehsil level, while separate counters would be reserved for the teachers.

The body has directed to complete vaccination of the teachers by June 5, said sources.

