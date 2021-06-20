Govt’s water conservation policies producing results: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says our water conservation policies are producing results.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government has stopped fall in Lahore’s groundwater for the first time since 1980 through effective water recycling policies, new aquifer charges, underground rain storage, timed well pumping and other targeted actions.

Our water conservation policies showing results – @UsmanAKBuzdar-led Punjab govt has stopped fall in Lahore's Groundwater for first time since 1980 thru effective water recycling policies, new aquifer charges, underground rain storage, timed well pumping & other targeted actions. pic.twitter.com/mPwzodabqU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 20, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the Dasu Hydropower Project on Friday and said that industrialization will greatly contribute to the progress of the country through wealth creation.

While speaking to foreign engineers during his visit to the Dasu Hydropower Project, the Prime Minister said that Dasu Dam will produce low-cost clean energy that will assist to reduce inflation and promote industrialization in the country.

He said hydropower generation should have been given priority to produce cheap electricity. He said costly electricity causes inflation.

Imran Khan said he would appreciate the workers and consultants working on this complex project.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for early fulfilment of electoral reforms.

During the meeting, the premier reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the electoral process using EVM.

The Prime Minister said the government is also committed in fulfilling all constitutional requirements to ensuring transparency in the general elections in the country.

“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging and ensure transparency in the election process,” he said.