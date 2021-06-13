Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Kill 10 People In Pakistan’s KP Province

At least 10 people reportedly died due to heavy rains and thunderstorm causing accidents in different parts of the country.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people were killed and six others were left injured due to heavy rains in the upper areas of the provinces.

Among those killed, four hailed from Mansehra while one belonged to Torghar District, PDMA officials added.

Due to river erosion, Gilgit Road leading to Chitral and Upper Chitral has been closed for traffic to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed concern over the loss of life due to rains.

Speaking to media officials today, the KP Chief Minister also prayed for the mercy of the deceased as well as the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Rescue and concerned district administration should ensure timely relief to the victims,” the CM directed.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed due to electrocution as lightning strike different parts of Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards in different cities of Punjab as well. Two motorcyclists were killed when a factory wall collapsed on Samundri Road in Faisalabad.

On the other hand, the weather office also warned tourists planning to visit resorts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab to check weather conditions before visiting.