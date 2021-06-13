Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Kill 10 People In Pakistan’s KP Province

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 04:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Heavy Rains Pakistan

At least 10 people reportedly died due to heavy rains and thunderstorm causing accidents in different parts of the country.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people were killed and six others were left injured due to heavy rains in the upper areas of the provinces.

Among those killed, four hailed from Mansehra while one belonged to Torghar District, PDMA officials added.

Due to river erosion, Gilgit Road leading to Chitral and Upper Chitral has been closed for traffic to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed concern over the loss of life due to rains.

Speaking to media officials today, the KP Chief Minister also prayed for the mercy of the deceased as well as the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Rescue and concerned district administration should ensure timely relief to the victims,” the CM directed.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed due to electrocution as lightning strike different parts of Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards in different cities of Punjab as well. Two motorcyclists were killed when a factory wall collapsed on Samundri Road in Faisalabad.

On the other hand, the weather office also warned tourists planning to visit resorts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab to check weather conditions before visiting.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Neslisah Alkoclar
22 mins ago
Ertugrul Star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest photos goes viral

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who played the the role of Ertugrul...
Esra Bilgic
31 mins ago
Esra Bilgic looks Gorgeous in her latest photos

‘Esra Bilgic’, who played the role of ‘Halime’ in ‘Ertugrul’, became a...
Minal Khan engagement
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Engagement Ceremony

Actress Minal Khan has recently shared more gorgeous pictures from her dreamy...
PSL 2021 David Miller
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: David Miller, 2 Other Foreign Players To Leave Zalmi Squad Tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards...
Sajal Atif new music video
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly Will soon share screen together in a music video

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's rising actress will soon share the screen with renowned...
Sarim Akhtar
2 hours ago
Sarim Akhtar became a worldwide meme sensation two years ago

A Pakistani fan, Sarim Akhtar from the stands became one of the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Neslisah Alkoclar
22 mins ago
Ertugrul Star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest photos goes viral

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who played the the role of Ertugrul...
Esra Bilgic
31 mins ago
Esra Bilgic looks Gorgeous in her latest photos

‘Esra Bilgic’, who played the role of ‘Halime’ in ‘Ertugrul’, became a...
Minal Khan engagement
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Engagement Ceremony

Actress Minal Khan has recently shared more gorgeous pictures from her dreamy...
PSL 2021 David Miller
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: David Miller, 2 Other Foreign Players To Leave Zalmi Squad Tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards...