Indian and South African variant of Coronavirus confirmed in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has confirmed the case of an Indian and South African variant of coronavirus in a patient.

Meanwhile, two of the patients who tested positive for the virus were detected to have the South African variant of coronavirus.

According to Health Department Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, a few days ago all three patients came to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

“All three infected patients are residents of Peshawar,” shah said

He further said that the samples of 12 more patients had been sent to Islamabad for testing.

Meanwhile, the other information said that the person who has been infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19 is 41 years old.

While the other two who have been are infected with the South African variant of Covid-19 are 38 and 18 years old.

The health secretary further concluded that peoples have to strictly follow the government’s mandated coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) as the Indian and South African variants of Coronavirus spread rapidly in the country.