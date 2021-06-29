India’s Underworld Mafia Involved In Lahore Blast: Sources

India’s underworld mafia was involved in the Johar Town blast, according to the preliminary investigation.

The underworld mafia had contacted Peter Paul David in the Gulf country’s jail.

According to the details, important revelations came to light regarding the Lahore-Johartown blast.

India’s underworld in the Gulf country was also involved in the blast.

Sources said that Peter Paul David was imprisoned in the Gulf country and the underworld mafia contacted him in prison.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the anti-national agency was directly involved in the June 23 blast in Lahore which had provided all financial support to the network.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that 3 people were martyred and 22 injured in a bomb blast in Johar Town on June 23.

“The terrorists involved in the blast have been arrested and the international and local characters have been identified,” he said.

He said the anti-terrorism department had identified those involved in the blast within 16 hours.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the blast, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab Police has traced all the high profile cases.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said, “Immediately after the incident, on the orders of the Chief Minister, we went to the spot and obtained all the evidence.

He said, “We have arrested the main character of the incident who facilitated the blast.”

We also arrested the person with whose help the vehicle was purchased, who repaired it and filled it with explosives.” We also have one.

He said about 10 civilians, including both men and women, had been arrested and their masterminds had been identified.

IG Punjab said that JIT will further investigate the case, this will not be the first incident and efforts will be made to reach their history.

He said that he hoped that the case would be presented well and the people would be punished.

Asked about media reports that the accused was in the Fourth Schedule, he said, “The accused has never been in the Fourth Schedule and is not at the time.” The car was snatched, it was snatched in 2010.

In response to a question, he said, “foreign hands are involved, they get agents whom they hire in exchange for money.”