Interior Minister Hopes Afghan Taliban Will Not Allow TTP To Harm Pakistan

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan will not allow its land to be used against Afghanistan and the Afghan Taliban is also expected to prevent other elements, including the TTP, from harming the lives and properties of the people of Pakistan.

Talking to the media on the occasion of visiting injured police personnel at PIMS Hospital Islamabad on Saturday, the Home Minister announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for both the personnel and also felicitated the SHO of Islamabad.

He said that the budget will be passed on June 30, after which we are going to launch Rescue 1122 from July 4 or 5, 6 vehicles are already parked and a squad of 25 vehicles is being brought.

He said that 4 vehicles are already parked under Safe City and 16 more vehicles will be brought to the budget at sensitive check posts. We are trying our best to provide security to the people.

The Home Minister said that stability in Pakistan has evolved under Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economy has improved but global pressure is being exerted on us and efforts are being made to create problems.

The minister also hopeful that the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies and police are always ready to face any challenge,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Federal Minister said that people do not go to Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore for protest, but every man tries to come to D-Chowk from hundreds of miles away, every man wants to go to D-Chowk to record protest as there are international media, embassies and international organizations here, so the government is also working on increasing the strength of the Islamabad police and provide them with the best facilities.

He also lauded Imran Khan’s statement in which he categorically rejected to give bases to the United States against the people of Afghanistan and said that Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan.

“At the same time, we expect the Taliban not to allow the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other elements to do anything that could harm the lives and properties of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The Federal Minister said that every effort is being made to secure the borders, 88% fencing has been put up on the Pak-Afghan border but the rest of the work will be completed by next month.