Islamabad: 50% Of Eligible Adult Population Receive Vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Fifty per cent of the residents eligible for vaccination in the federal capital have been partially vaccinated.

According to the report, the rate of positive cases in Islamabad has gone up to one per cent while only 34 people tested positive for Coronavirus after vaccination on Sunday.

Health officials say 15,000 people are being vaccinated daily and hope to achieve the target of 70 to 80 per cent in July.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia said that 34 new cases were reported in 3,226 tests on Sunday.

In addition, the rate of positive cases in the city has dropped from 11% to 1%.

This is the lowest rate during the third wave of epidemics.

In response to a question, Dr Zaeem Zia said that 500,000 vaccines were administered in the federal capital.

He expressed hope that the target of 80% vaccination would be achieved in July.

“Since everything is in the right direction, we are focusing on vaccinating as many children as possible,” he said.

An official from the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said there was a great deal of pressure and demand for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have developed a standard operating procedure under which only those who go abroad or suffer from serious diseases such as cancer are given the Pfizer vaccine,” he said.

“On the other hand, it is good news that more than 500,000 people have been partially or completely vaccinated,” he said.

In Rawalpindi, a man from Corona was killed in the last 24 hours.

During the same period, 31 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

According to the Punjab government, the rate of positive cases in the district from March 2020 to June 2021 was 6.91 per cent. However, coronavirus was confirmed in 24 out of 928 suspected cases yesterday, thus the rate of positive cases was 2.57 per cent.

In addition, officials said that the number of positive cases in Attock district has also decreased.

He said that the rate of positive cases has come down to 2.66 this month.

He said 1,541 tests were performed in June, 41 of which confirmed the coronavirus.

Dr Jawad Elahi, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, said that the results of the implementation of SOPs related to the Coronavirus pandemic in the area are beginning to emerge.

He said the number of people returning home from hospitals has also increased over the past two weeks after recovering from the disease.