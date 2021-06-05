Double Click 728 x 90
Islamabad: Oxygen-Producing Plant Destroyed In Explosion In Rawat

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 01:36 pm
A blast at an oxygen-producing plant in the Rawat area of Islamabad has killed two people and injured two others.

A rescue spokesman said an explosion at an oxygen filling factory in Islamabad’s Industrial Area Rawat had killed two people and injured two others.

According to the spokesman, the cylinder exploded around 8 am on Saturday after which rescue teams left for the scene.

According to rescue officials, the cylinder exploded due to a gas leak in the factory. Gas supply to the area has been cut off after the blast, while rescue operations are underway.

According to the spokesman, the bodies of those killed and injured in the blast have been shifted to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad in a state of semi-consciousness.

The dead have not been identified yet, while the two injured are from the Attock district of Rawalpindi.

 

