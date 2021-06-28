Islamabad rejects Kabul’s claims on TTP not operating from Afghan soil

Karachi: Rebuking Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement regarding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan not using Afghan soil for its operations, Foreign Office on Monday said that the assertions of the Afghan side were contrary to facts on ground and various reports of the UN.

In a statement released, FO stated that over the last many years, TTP has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts.

“The 12th Report of the UN Monitoring Team, issued in June 2021, acknowledges TTP’s distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives and notes its location within Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan,” the Foreign Office clarified

.

It further stated that the TTP following its orchestrated reunification with its splinter groups with the help of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs), has continued its presence in Afghanistan with impunity and its cross-border attacks against Pakistan pose persistent threat to security and stability of the country.

“Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, without any discrimination is unwavering and unambiguous,” FO reiterated adding that Pakistan has continued to emphasize need for meaningful engagement with the Afghan side for addressing security and terrorism issues through effective use of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

The Foreign Office maintained that Pakistan has been making serious and sincere efforts for facilitating intra-Afghan peace process for an inclusive political settlement.

“We hope that Afghans would seize this opportunity for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement added.