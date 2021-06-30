It Is Unfair To Pressurize Pakistan To Reduce Its Relations With China: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that nothing can change the relations between Pakistan and China and it is unfair that the Western powers including the United States to put pressure on Pakistan to reduce its relations with China.

In an exclusive interview with China’s state-run TV (CGTN), the Prime Minister elaborated on the deep ties between the two countries, saying that the friendly relations between Pakistan and China span more than 70 years and nothing can these long-standing ties.

Replying to a question, he said that whatever happens, no matter how much pressure is put on us, but the relations between Pakistan and China cannot be changed.

The Prime Minister said that there is a strange conflict going on in the region. The way the United States and China are looking at each other is disturbing because the United States has formed a regional alliance that includes the United States, India and two other countries.

“I believe that it is unfair for the US and other Western powers to expect that countries like Pakistan will side with anyone, why should we side with anyone, we want to have good relations with all countries, the Prime minister added.

Imran Khan clarified that Pakistan will not take any pressure to change or reduce its relations with China.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and China are very deep and these relations are not only between the governments but also between the people of both countries.

The Prime Minister said that China has always stood by Pakistan whenever it faced political or international difficulties or conflicts with its neighbour.

He said that the people of China have a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people and the Pakistani people have a special attachment to the people of China.

“Everyone stands by you in good times, but you remember those who stood by you in difficult, hard and bad times,” he said.

To another question, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China stand together and the political and international relations between the two countries have been strengthened.

When asked how the relationship between Pakistan and China could be further deepened, the Prime Minister replied that trade was at the forefront.

Referring to the Pak-China Economic Corridor, he said that CPEC was a major project being worked on and the economic future of Pakistan depended on it.

He termed the Pak-China Economic Corridor as the biggest thing happening in Pakistan and said that the country is moving in the right direction economically and the political relations between Pakistan and China have also become stronger as in any international forum.