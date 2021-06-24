Johar Town Blast: CTD, Intelligence Agencies Collect Evidence From Site

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has on Thursday carried raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the Johar Town blast, which killed three people and left more than 2o injured on Wednesday.

Three people were killed and more than twenty left wounded after a vehicle laden with explosives blew up in the city’s Johar Town near Hafiz Saeed’s residence. Police said militants had targeted police in the explosion.

According to sources, CTD and intelligence agencies have received the evidence from the crime scene.

Ball bearings, pieces of iron and the vehicle’s parts have also been preserved, added sourced.

Investigative agencies have also started geo-fencing the area to help with the blast probe, sources said.

On the other hand, several suspicious persons are also under custody by the CTD after yesterday’s blast.

Johar Town Blast: “It Was A Bomb Explosion”, Confirms IG Punjab

Speaking to the media after the Lahore Johar Town blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

“A bomb planted in a car went off. The vehicle cannot reach its target due to police barriers,” he said. “The police were the target of the bomb blast.”

The provincial police chief said ball-bearings driven by the blast hit the injured, adding the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had previously traced such cases and will also investigate this incident thoroughly.

“The provincial police had received 65 threat alerts,” he added.

On Wednesday, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the injured were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital. “The nature of the blast is being determined,” he said.

He also commanded officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no barrier in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the blast and ordered the IG to examine the incident and submit a report.

“Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law,” said Buzdar.

He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured. He also told the additional IG CTD to reach the scene of the explosion.