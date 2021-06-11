Double Click 728 x 90
Khuzdar passenger bus accident Kills 18, Leaves 30 wounded

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 10:01 am
KHuzdar bus accident

On Friday morning, at least eighteen persons were killed and thirty others sustained wounds after a passenger bus overturned in Khuzdar.

According to the details, the passenger bus was travelling from Wadh to Dadu when the bus overturned at Khori in Khuzdar district of Balochistan which left 18 persons dead and 30 injured.

The rescue teams arrived at the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

According to Sources, the passenger coach lost control and turned turtle because it was over-speeding.

Note that the death toll in the Ghotki train accident, which took place on Monday morning, had mounted to 63 while more than 100 persons sustained severe injuries.

Authorities managed to clear the track 27 hours after the deadly collision took place.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Army, Rangers Conduct Relief And Rescue Efforts

Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the incident site where two passenger train have collided near Daharki in Ghotki District which left 30 people injured.

According to the ISPR, army and rangers, troops reached the incident site and carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached incident site.

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief & rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being Heli lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

2 helicopters are being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures. Relief goods being prepared and will be despatched shortly.

