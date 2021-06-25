Double Click 728 x 90
25th Jun, 2021. 04:54 pm

25th Jun, 2021. 04:54 pm
KMC plans ‘tax-free’ budget for 2021-22

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday assured that no new tax would be imposed on the public in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

While presiding a meeting to finalise the budget for financial year 2021-22, the administrator said that development schemes which are in the public interest would be given priority.

The administrator said that preparation of the budget for the next financial year is in its final stages and this time development expenditure will be increased by reducing non-development expenditure.

“About 200 schemes are ongoing from the previous year and will be completed by the end of the upcoming fiscal year,” the administrator was quoted as saying.

He said that in view of the onset of monsoon, work on development schemes providing relief to citizens will be expedited.
The administrator said that the process of cleaning waterways is under way and will be continued till the drains are completely cleared.

Double Click 300 x 250

