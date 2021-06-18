Double Click 728 x 90
KP Budget 2021-22: Cabinet Approves 25% hike in salaries For Govt. Employees

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 03:51 pm
KP Budget salary hike by 25%

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday approved the provincial budget 2021-22, proposing a rise in salaries by 25% for government employees.

According to details, the budget 2021-22 proposals were presented before the provincial cabinet for discussion and after its approval from KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The overall outlay for the KP budget is estimated at Rs1.118 trillion with Rs316 billion earmarked for the development portfolio. An amount of Rs250 billion was earmarked for the ‘Bandobasti’ districts of the province.

According to a previous report, an increase of 25% salaries of the government employees from grade 1 to 19 has been proposed in the KP budget, while 10% raise has been proposed for the government employees of above grade 19.

The minimum wage of workers would be increased to Rs21,000.

The government has allotted funds for Rescue 1122 new ambulances while the government will also declare the recruitment of new teachers in the budget 2021-22.

KP Government has achieved the yearly target of own-source revenue; a target of 50 Billion has been achieved. KPRA, Excise & Taxation, Board of Revenue, Mines & Minerals and other revenue collecting departments performed well.

Moreover, KP has successfully outsourced eight hospitals, which are providing the best healthcare services to the people in tribal districts. In today’s budget, the government will announce more hospitals that will be outsourced in tribal and settled districts.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has presented the budgetary proposals for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the provincial assembly.

