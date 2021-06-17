Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after the Gulf state reopened its market for Pakistani citizens at the end of May, tweeted by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD.

A meeting was held earlier in May between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, which led to restoring family and business visas for Pakistani residents after a decade.

Just IN ! 5th Flight with 192 Pakistani Medical professionals has departed for Kuwait, bringing the total to 938.

This is result of successful discussions between Pakistan & Kuwait opening up employment opportunities for Pakistani medics despite #covid. @sayedzbukhari pic.twitter.com/FLZTNlRm78 — Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD 🇵🇰 (@mophrd) June 16, 2021

A flight carrying 192 Pakistani medical professionals left for Kuwait on Wednesday (June 16).

“This is a result of successful discussion between Pakistan and Kuwait regarding opening up employment opportunities for Pakistani medics, despite the Covid-19 challenge,” the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development stated.