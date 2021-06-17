Double Click 728 x 90
Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

Web Desk

17th Jun, 2021. 06:57 pm
pakistan kuwait flags

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after the Gulf state reopened its market for Pakistani citizens at the end of May, tweeted by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD.

A meeting was held earlier in May between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, which led to restoring family and business visas for Pakistani residents after a decade.

A flight carrying 192 Pakistani medical professionals left for Kuwait on Wednesday (June 16).
“This is a result of successful discussion between Pakistan and Kuwait regarding opening up employment opportunities for Pakistani medics, despite the Covid-19 challenge,” the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development stated.

