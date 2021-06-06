Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 09:26 am
Lahore Accident: Intoxicated Man Rams Car Into Motorcycle, Video Goes Viral

A Lahore man was arrested while trying to escape from the Police after ramming his car into the motorcycle.

Police held the car driver and fortunately, the motorcyclist survived.

In the Garden Town area of ​​Lahore, police signalled a vehicle to stop, but the driver drove away, during which the vehicle rammed onto a motorcycle, after which the car caught fire.

According to police, during a snap check at the campus turn, police signalled a vehicle to stop but the driver drove away.

When the motorcycle got stuck under the vehicle, a fire broke out due to friction and the vehicle was destroyed. Fortunately, the policeman and the injured motorcyclist remained safe.

 

Earlier in April this year, in an unfortunate incident at least seven people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Burewala.

The accident occurred at Luddan road, as a result of a collision between a car and truck that left seven dead.

Among the deceased include three women, two men and two children.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue and police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. Moreover, the Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier this month, at least four people were killed and 20 injured after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala’s Zaheer Nagar.

Rescue 1122 said a woman, two children, and a man died on spot. The bodies and 10 critically injured passengers have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The 10 remaining passengers were provided medical aid on the spot and allowed to go home, a rescue official said. It was reported that the bus was travelling from Burewala to Multan. The police said that the other passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Burewala. The assistant commissioner reached the accident site and is looking over the rescue operation.

