A Lahore man was arrested while trying to escape from the Police after ramming his car into the motorcycle.

Police held the car driver and fortunately, the motorcyclist survived.

In the Garden Town area of ​​Lahore, police signalled a vehicle to stop, but the driver drove away, during which the vehicle rammed onto a motorcycle, after which the car caught fire.

According to police, during a snap check at the campus turn, police signalled a vehicle to stop but the driver drove away.

When the motorcycle got stuck under the vehicle, a fire broke out due to friction and the vehicle was destroyed. Fortunately, the policeman and the injured motorcyclist remained safe.

