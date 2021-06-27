Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 02:58 pm
Lahore Blast: ATD Arrests Two More Suspects

The Anti-Terrorism Department (ATD) has reportedly arrested two more accused in the Lahore Johar Town blast case.

According to the report, an official said that one of the accused is said to be a woman while the other is a close friend of the arrested accused Peter Paul David.

In addition, unconfirmed reports were circulating that security agencies had arrested a motor mechanic who was assisting in the manufacture of a car packed with explosives.

The official said law enforcement had drawn the attention of the investigation to Peter Paul David’s frequent visits to Gulf countries, where he met with alleged “mysterious individuals” in order to track down his foreign colleagues.

Sources said that Sajjad, a friend of Peter Paul David, was arrested in a raid on a house in Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday. The two have been friends for 15 years and security agencies have arrested Sajjad. He also traced the frequent calls and text messages made to Peter Paul David.

Officials said that when Peter Paul David was present in his car in Gujranwala with Sajjad handing over the suspected terrorist, no important information was received from the accused regarding his involvement in the blast but it will be further investigated. ۔

About the woman, the official said that law enforcement agencies arrested her at her residence near the Civil Secretariat on the information of Peter Paul David, who used to meet the accused on his arrival in Lahore.

Sources claimed that Peter Paul David and the woman were staying at a hotel near the Civil Secretariat in Riwaz Garden near the Civil Secretary the day before the blast, but it was too early to say whether the woman had anything to do with the blast.

He also said that the two recently arrested accused were being interrogated at an unknown location.

Sources clarified that the investigation is mostly about the main accused who parked the car at the spot and detonated it.

Even three days after the attack, the CTD is still unaware of his identity and whereabouts, but investigators expect to arrest him soon.

On the other hand, forensic results are awaited to determine the nature of the explosives used in the incident.

CTD Lahore registered a case against Station House Officer (SHO) Abid Baig under the Anti-Terrorism and Explosives Act for murder, attempted murder and other serious provisions.

