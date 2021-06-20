Mandokhail Registers Complaint Against Dr Firdous After their Viral Altercation

The complaint affirms that Awan had used foul language and slapped him during a television programme. It further read that he got away from the television programme in order to save his life.

The PPP politician sought the registration of a case against Firdous Ashiq at Saeedabad police station under the sections of harassment and threats.

Police officials confirmed that they received another application for the registration of the case and it is his second application.

They added that the application has been sent to the higher officers for the legal opinion of whether the case could be filed in Karachi despite the incident that took place in Islamabad.

Firdous Ashiq slapped MNA Qadir Mandokhail

On June 09, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made headlines after footage of her getting into a physical altercation with PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail went viral on social media.

Speaking about the incident, she had alleged that the PPP leader used foul language against her later father and her, which enraged her.

The SACM had also sent a legal notice to the Mandokhail for what she called hurling ‘baseless allegations’ at her during a TV show. Awan sent the notice to the PPP leader through her lawyers the next day.

Later, in a separate video statement, Awan reiterated that the PPP leader had used vulgar language against her late father, while also threatening and harassing her.

“I had to take this step out of self-defence,” she said, adding that a “selective” video had been leaked.