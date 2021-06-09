Maryam Nawaz Says, “PPP Is No More Part Of PDM Alliance”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has on Wednesday said that the PPP is no longer a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference today, Maryam said that all the parties under PDM are having one ideology. However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is no more part of the alliance, therefore, no discussion should be carried out on this matter, she told.

Maryam Nawaz further said that those who have facilitated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will also face the consequences.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had ensured the incumbent PTI government that she won’t go anywhere till she sends home the “selected” rulers.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that I was just sick for a few days, the trembling government hoped that Maryam might abroad for treatment. To dampen your hopes, let me tell you that I have no intentions of going anywhere until I send you back home.”

Previously, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Khuhro has said that the PPP has never left the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and always stood firmly in all matters.

While speaking to BOL News’ program Bus Bohat Hogaya with host Arbab Jahangir, said that the PDM was an unnatural alliance. The aim of the PDM to make the PTI government fall turned out to be a flop.

“No matter what PDM does, their fate is not going to be right,” he said.

The party [PPP] had neither left the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nor did it intend to quit it, the PPP President said.

Khuhro further added that no one has so far succeeded in blackmailing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It’s not right to put pressure on the government and form separate groups, Nisar Khuhro added.