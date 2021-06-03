Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“My Country Considers Pakistan as a brotherly and reliable partner”: Tajik President

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 10:04 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Tajik President Addressing

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, has said that his country considers Pakistan as a brotherly and reliable partner.

While addressing the gathering at a banquet hosted by President Dr Arif Alvi in his honour at Presidency in Islamabad, the Tajik President said that his country wants to promote land linkages with Pakistan for regional development and prosperity.

“This visit will give a new impetus to relations between the two countries,” he said.

He said that agreements signed with Pakistan will take the relationship to new heights. Also, he invited Dr Arif Alvi to visit Tajikistan.

On the other hand, addressing the event, President Dr. Arif Alvi said the relationship between both countries is getting better and stronger day by day.

“Pakistan will provide access to Central Asian states to trade with the world through its ports,” Ali added.

The President said bilateral relations in the areas of trade, investment and people to people contact will be further enhanced.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon held a joint press conference in Islamabad.

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan for trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

He said, “Chaos in Afghanistan will ultimately increase the menace of terrorism.”

“Trade between both the countries will become easier through Gwadar,” the premier said adding, “Peace in Afghanistan imperative for the Pak-Tajik trade.”

Whereas, while expressing his views, the Tajik President thanked Prime Minister Khan for extending an invitation to visit Islamabad.

He said MoUs have been signed between both the countries and vowed to further solidify bilateral ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary also embraced Pakistan’s efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
8 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...