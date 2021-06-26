National Amateur Short Film Festival Award Ceremony Held In Islamabad

The awards ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival was held with the joint efforts of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar and other dignitaries attended the awards ceremony.

Talking to the participants, the DG ISPR said, “We have almost won the war on terror.

He said that with the help of this platform (Amateur Film Festival) the youth will highlight the positive face of Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said that this is the first short film festival of its kind in the history of Pakistan, which aims to bring out the hidden talents in the youth and hone them.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that “3 types of students, professional and mobile phone categories have been included in the competition. The aim of short films based on mobile was to provide opportunities to as many youths as possible.”

Explaining the festival further, he said, “It is actually a themed film festival.”