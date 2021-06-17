Naval Chief, Chinese Envoy Discuss maritime, regional security situation

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad here on Thursday (today).

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief and Chinese envoy discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and the regional security situation during the meeting.

They also expressed commitment for further enhancement of relations between the two countries and maritime security forces in particular.

The Chief of Navy Staff apprised the Ambassador on the role of the Pakistan Navy regarding maritime security.

The Chinese Ambassador acknowledged the efforts of the Pakistan Navy regarding regional maritime security.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi had visited Command & Staff College, Quetta. Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant, Command & Staff College, Quetta.

According to the DGPR Navy, while addressing the Staff Course participants, CNS Niazi had paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country.

He had emphasized keeping abreast with the emerging trends and further make endeavours to deal with the current complex and dynamic security environment.

CNS had added that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today’s warfare single-handedly.

He had further highlighted that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.