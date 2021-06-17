Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Naval Chief, Chinese Envoy Discuss maritime, regional security situation

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 12:39 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Naval Chief meets Chinese ambassador

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad here on Thursday (today).

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief and Chinese envoy discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and the regional security situation during the meeting.

They also expressed commitment for further enhancement of relations between the two countries and maritime security forces in particular.

The Chief of Navy Staff apprised the Ambassador on the role of the Pakistan Navy regarding maritime security.

The Chinese Ambassador acknowledged the efforts of the Pakistan Navy regarding regional maritime security.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi had visited Command & Staff College, Quetta. Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant, Command & Staff College, Quetta.

According to the DGPR Navy, while addressing the Staff Course participants, CNS Niazi had paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country.

He had emphasized keeping abreast with the emerging trends and further make endeavours to deal with the current complex and dynamic security environment.

CNS had added that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today’s warfare single-handedly.

He had further highlighted that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

2 mins ago
Euro 2020: Russia’s Mario Fernandes Hospitalized After Suffering Spinal Injury

Russia's defending champion Mario Fernandes was hospitalized on Wednesday with a suspected...
Homes of the Homeless
2 mins ago
Homes of the homeless

More than 50,000 people lose homes in Karachi to clear two major...
Prime Minister Imran electoral voting system
20 mins ago
“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging during elections”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) directed for early fulfilment...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
60 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Instagram users can now organize group fundraising events
1 hour ago
Instagram users can now organize group fundraising events

Since the release of contribution stickers on Instagram in 2019, many users...
Uttarakhand Reported Fake COVID-19 Cases, Asked For Police Report
1 hour ago
Uttarakhand Reported Fake COVID-19 Cases, Asked For Police Report

Uttarakhand, a state in northern India, reported fake COVID-19 cases and has...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Euro 2020: Russia’s Mario Fernandes Hospitalized After Suffering Spinal Injury

Russia's defending champion Mario Fernandes was hospitalized on Wednesday with a suspected...
Homes of the Homeless
2 mins ago
Homes of the homeless

More than 50,000 people lose homes in Karachi to clear two major...
Prime Minister Imran electoral voting system
20 mins ago
“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging during elections”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) directed for early fulfilment...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
60 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...